Kartik Aaryan: Get to live so many lives as an actor

Kartik Aaryan says being an actor lets you live many lives in one life

Kartik Aaryan says being an actor lets you live many lives in one life. "Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is a painful yet fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life," wrote Kartik, as the caption of a photograph he put out on Monday, to share the look of his character Chintu Yadav in the upcoming film, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 comedy classic of the same title. The original starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy is the remake of B. R. Chopra's 1978 hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh and Kartik will be seen in an interesting new get-up in the film. In fact, when Kartik's first look picture from the film was released it not only broke the internet, but also became a hot favourite for several memes.

This year has been a great year for Kartik Aaryan, who after the stupendous success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year, delivered another box-office hit this year – Luka Chuppi. And looking at his impressive line-up of films, one thing is for sure that Kartik is sure to whip up a storm at the box office in the near future too.

