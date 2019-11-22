See Photos: Kartik Aaryan gets a sweet surprise from his parents on 29th birthday

Kartik Aaryan has stolen quite a few hearts with his beguiling charm and acting prowess. Be it Pyaar Ka Punchnaama or his latest flick Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan has quickly become the quintessential Hindi film hero who we look to for wholesome entertainment.

Now, on his 29th birthday, the young gun got the sweetest surprise from his parents, who swooped in with a birthday cake and balloons to celebrate their son's birthday. Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a few pictures from the birthday celebration and wrote, "Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya..."

View this post on Instagram Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...â¤ï¸ð¥º A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onNov 21, 2019 at 8:21pm PST

Seems like Kartik Aaryan had the best time cutting his delicious-looking cakes and just spending some time with his folks.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan was born and raised in Gwalior, but moved to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor. Both his parents are doctors; his father is a paediatrician, and his mother, Mala, is a gynaecologist. He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil College of Engineering, while secretly harbouring ambitions for a career in film.

Kartik's first film was Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, which he signed in 2011, and eight years later, he has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. As of now, he has Pati Patni Aur Woh coming up, and next year, he'll give the audiences a film with Imtiaz Ali opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline with Kiara Advani that releases on July 31, 2020.

