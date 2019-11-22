See Photos: Kartik Aaryan gets a sweet surprise from his parents on 29th birthday
India's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 29th birthday today. The actor got a lovely surprise from his parents on his special day.
Kartik Aaryan has stolen quite a few hearts with his beguiling charm and acting prowess. Be it Pyaar Ka Punchnaama or his latest flick Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan has quickly become the quintessential Hindi film hero who we look to for wholesome entertainment.
Now, on his 29th birthday, the young gun got the sweetest surprise from his parents, who swooped in with a birthday cake and balloons to celebrate their son's birthday. Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a few pictures from the birthday celebration and wrote, "Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya..."
View this post on Instagram
Seems like Kartik Aaryan had the best time cutting his delicious-looking cakes and just spending some time with his folks.
For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan was born and raised in Gwalior, but moved to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor. Both his parents are doctors; his father is a paediatrician, and his mother, Mala, is a gynaecologist. He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil College of Engineering, while secretly harbouring ambitions for a career in film.
Kartik's first film was Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, which he signed in 2011, and eight years later, he has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry. As of now, he has Pati Patni Aur Woh coming up, and next year, he'll give the audiences a film with Imtiaz Ali opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline with Kiara Advani that releases on July 31, 2020.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Kartik Aaryan, the 29-year-old actor, who was born and raised in Gwalior, confessed to relocating to Navi Mumbai to pursue his further studies as an engineer. Just like any other actor, Kartik came to the city of dreams with a huge baggage of aspirations. But it was Kartik's dedication and talent that made him different among other aspiring actors. All pictures/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle.
-
Kartik Tiwari (later changed to Aaryan) was born on November 22, 1990, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Both his parents are doctors; father is a paediatrician, and mother, Mala, is a gynaecologist. He pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil College of Engineering, while secretly harbouring ambitions for a career in film. During his Koffee With Karan debut, Kartik Aaryan confessed that he would skip his classes and travel for two hours by local trains to attend auditions, which used to take place in Mumbai.
-
Kartik Aaryan started taking modelling assignments while pursuing his education in Navi Mumbai. The actor unsuccessfully auditioned for various films during his university days, and meanwhile, he also did an acting course from the Kreating Charakters institute. He informed his parents of his desire to become an actor only after he signed his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, in 2011.
-
Well, Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut while he was still in college. The actor bagged his first silver screen role when he was in his third year of college; the film co-starred Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, and Nushrat Bharucha, which revolved around the romantic tribulations faced by three young men and how their life turns upside down when they start dating three dominating women.
-
Only a few know that the actor, due to financial constraints back then, lived in an apartment with 12 other aspiring actors in Navi Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan also accepted that he used to travel all the way to Mumbai daily by local trains to audition for the roles. It was until Luv Ranjan found the talent in him. He also said that the four-minute monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama was one of the lengthiest single shots done for a Hindi film to that point.
-
The actor kept on getting films with similar genres, and two years later, Kartik Aaryan went on to play the romantic interest of the lead female characters in Akaash Vani (2013) and Kaanchi: The Unbreakable (2014), but the films did not perform well commercially.
-
Once again, in 2015, Kartik Aaryan collaborated with Luv Ranjan and Nushrat Bharucha for two more rom-coms, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), both of which were box-office hits. The latter emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2018 and proved to be a breakthrough for the actor.
-
Kartik Aaryan's journey so far has been good enough in the world of showbiz. After giving the audience a blockbuster hit with Luka Chuppi, a romantic comedy set in Gwalior and Mathura, opposite Kriti Sanon, which also marked Laxman Utekar's first Hindi-language directorial, gained him a lot of appreciation. He will soon be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in a remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.
-
While talking about the success and love he has received from the audience, Kartik Aaryan said in an interview: "I was shooting for 'Luka Chuppi' in my hometown Gwalior that time. I felt like life has come to the full circle because that's where I dreamt of becoming an actor. The kind of reaction and love people of Gwalior showered upon me while shooting for the film was out of this world. It feels really happy to shoot for a film in your own hometown."
-
Sharing his journey so far in Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan wishes to break the monotony about the characters he has played until now. The actor said in an interview: "I feel comedy is the most difficult thing to do. I feel happy when people enjoy my work. I like thrillers and the anti-hero zone. I love watching them. I would like to do something in this, other than comedy."
-
He has also been roped in for the popular character of a ghostbuster played by Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan was elated to be a part of a horror-comedy. In an interview with mid-day, the actor said how fun it was to shoot for the first look. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of my favourite horror comedies. Being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes me happy, especially because I've been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir. It's a big responsibility to take his franchise forward."
-
While the first instalment was directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. The film will be written by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik. "It reinvents the premise of the first film and is a fresh take on the genre. It talks about how society is blinded by superstitions in a humorous manner," Kartik Aaryan concluded.
-
Bhool Bhulaiyaa revolved around a couple, essayed by Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, who move to their ancestral palace. Chatter about the palace being haunted gains credence when mysterious occurrences take place. The movie — a remake of Rajinikanth's Chandramukhi (2005), which was inspired by the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu — smartly tackled superstitions while shining a spotlight on mental disorders.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Kartik Aaryan!
It's Kartik Aaryan's birthday today. The 29-year-old actor, who has become the heartthrob of the nation within no time, is now gearing up for the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Well, the actor started his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, a Luv Ranjan production, and ever since then, Kartik and his popularity has seen no bounds. Here's a look at some candid photos of Kartik, from his younger days.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Kartik Aryan surprises alleged girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Bangkok on her birthday