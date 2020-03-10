Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious take on Coronavirus that will amuse you!

For the uninitiated, Coronavirus has nearly hijacked the entire world. What started from China has now begun to spread in other parts of the world as well and even entered India. Almost all the major Hollywood, Bollywood, and Television celebrities have reacted and given statements on how to take precautions.

So why should the heartthrob of the country Kartik Aaryan stay away? Taking to his Instagram account, he too had a take on the virus but a very funny and amusing one. He already has a fractured hand. So writing on his plaster, he announced that it is a don't touch property. Don't miss the hashtags.

Take a look:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy that's likely to take forward the franchise. The first one had Akshay Kumar, the second one has Aryan and Kiara Advani, and also has seasoned actors like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev. It's all set to release on July 31, 2020!

Apart from this, the actor also has Dostana 2 and a film with Om Raut coming up.

