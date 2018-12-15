Kartik Aaryan helps a missing kid find his parents at an award show

television

Kartik Aaryan, who was hosting a kids' award show, intervened into the matter, and made sure the child was handed in safe hands

Kartik Aaryan at the award show.

Recently what Kartik Aaryan did at an event, was for everyone to see and everyone was quiet touched and impressed by the young star. Kartik was hosting Nickeldeon's Kids Choice Awards 2018. The tiny tots and the young minds are the jury members for these awards and they are the ones to pick the winners. There were several kids present at the event as an audience. Unfortunately, one of them lost his way and went missing.

An onlooker present at the venue told, "The parents of the kid were worried and started searching for their missing child. The kid landed backstage where he bumped into Kartik Aaryan. Kartik saw the worried look on the kid's face and immediately decided to act upon it. Since he was hosting the event, he went on stage and called out for the child's parents. Not only that, after he made the announcement, he made sure the kid was safe till his parents found him."

"When the parents came rushing backstage, Kartik made specific inquiries to make sure that they are his real parents. Once he was assured, he let him go with them. The parents couldn't thank Kartik enough and were really touched and grateful to him," added the source.

Kartik not only hosted the event, but he even performed on his hit songs at the awards. The rising superstar bagged Dynamic Performer Of The Year award. After the success of his last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik is tinsel town's new blue-eyed-boy. While the boys love his bromance quotient on screen and the girls always going gaga about his looks and that smile, looks like his young fans, too, are crazy about him and joins his endless list of fans.

