Kartik Aaryan: I am an outsider who is trying to make it big in this industry

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Young girls may love his easy charm and that infectious smile and the box-office gods may have smiled down upon him. However, a section of the audience approaches Kartik Aaryan films with a hint of skepticism. Their bone of contention is that his movies — with the aggressive monologue vilifying women in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) or the now-edited joke about marital rape in Pati Patni Aur Woh — tend to have a misogynistic streak to them.

"I have done several women-centric films, be it Akaash Vani [2013], Kaanchi [2014] or Tanuja Chandra's short film Silvat [2016]. But all my work has been highlighted in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [2018], Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 [2015]. So, people feel I am being troubled by someone or I am the troublemaker," begins Aaryan when we meet him at a suburban hotel.

To make his case, ironically, the actor points to Pati Patni Aur Woh that offers a comic take on infidelity. "The film is not sexist or misogynistic on any level. Bhumi [Pednekar] and Ananya's [Panday] characters are strong and opinionated. They aren't used as props. My character is caught in a situation because of which he does certain things. At the end of the day, it's a fictional world and we are here to entertain people."



A still from the film

In his eight-year run in the industry, Aaryan has worked hard and earned his place at the top. Prod him on whether he should be more responsible in the themes that his films tackle, since he is one of the promising stars, and he defends his choices: "My films are content-driven. I got a lot of love from the audience and my validation comes from them. Sonu Ke Titu... was a progressive film when it came to bromance. Luka Chuppi spoke about live-in relationships in a small town. Both films earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. I am an outsider who is trying to make it big in this industry. I am proud of all my films. I am doing the right kind of work, and I am in the best phase of my life."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates