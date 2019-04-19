Kartik Aaryan is excited for Game Of Thrones final season, and this is how we know

bollywood

HBO's fantasy drama series – Game of Thrones (GoT) has captured the heart and minds of millions across the globe, including Kartik Aaryan. While the fans of the cult show eagerly awaited the finale season with bated breath, even the Kartik Aaryan couldn’t contain his excitement for this most watched series of the decade.

The talented actor, who is also among the many Bollywood celebs who have been bitten by the GoT bug, recently posted a stunning video from Udaipur, captioning it as, “And this just happened!! Udaipur welcomes #GameOfThrones Season 8, Storm is coming !! ðÂÂª.”

Kartik, who recently delivered the hit film – Luka Chuppi, is currently busy shooting for the second schedule of Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited upcoming untitled film in Udaipur. The handsome star will soon be seen in remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev Kumar) and Sharda (Vidya Sinha) and how things change after he gets a promotion and secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta Kaur) enters his life. The 1978 film was produced and directed by BR Chopra.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and newcomer Ananya Pandey, will now face-off against period drama "Panipat", starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon

Apart from this, Kartik is also gearing up for Anees Bazmi’s next rom-com. Wonder how’ll this young lad manage to catch his favourite series amid such a tight schedule.

