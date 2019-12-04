Kartik Aaryan: My acting process, mindset changed after working with Imtiaz Ali
Working with Imtiaz Ali was a dream come true for Kartik Aaryan as the actor had always been a fan of the director.
Kartik Aaryan says he is a changed man after collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for the filmmakers next. The actor will feature in the yet-untitled sequel of "Love Aaj Kal" along with Sara Ali Khan.
"I am excited about Imtiaz Ali's next because I'm in love with Imtiaz sir. He has changed my thought process a lot. I think I'm a changed man now. There has been a huge change in me since I've shot for his film," Kartik said in an interview.
The actor said working with Imtiaz was a dream come true as he had always been a fan of the director. "Both, my acting process and personal mindset has changed after working with him. I've been a fan of his since the beginning, I couldn't believe I was doing his film. In fact I cried while shooting the last scene with him. That last sequence is extremely emotional. I was really emotional at that time because that journey has been amazing. I'm really looking forward to the film."
View this post on Instagram
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap ðÂÂÂ A film i never wanted to end âÂ¤ Thank you to my dream director .. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂ And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 ðÂÂÂ Want to work with you again and again and again ðÂÂÂ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda âÂªReleasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
The sequel is set in Delhi and Punjab and is scheduled to release in February 2020. Kartik, meanwhile, will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".
