Kartik Aaryan on marriage plans: Have to ask mummy

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who next will be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, says he has no time for love and as of now his sole focus is on his film career. Kartik's assertion came in the wake of constant media reports linking him to various co-stars, from Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday. Asked if plans to settle down soon, the Luka Chuppi star preferred turning mamma's boy.

"I have to ask this to my mummy. Now, I am focusing on my career," he said. His next film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is incidentally a comedy based on marital tension that happens when a man, played by Kartik, starts cheating on his wife.

"We will soon release the trailer of the film," the actor informed. Kartik and his co-stars of the film -- Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday -- unveiled the film's posters on Wednesday. The actor interacted with the media at the launch of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's bridal collection, along with Ananya and Bhumi.

Later in the day, the trio walked the ramp in wedding wear, turning showstoppers for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, reflecting their characters in the film.

Kartik walked the ramp in a white kurta-churidaar paired and a pink sherwani with mirror work. Bhumi took to the ramp twice, once in a traditional purple and pink lehenga and again in a peach lehenga paired with a dupatta. She plays his wife in the film.

Ananya, who plays Kartik's girlfriend in the film, was a contrast in a quirky butterfly-themed top and a graphic skirt. She walked the ramp again in a similar white outfit.

Sharing his experience of walking the ramp for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Kartik said: "I really had fun walking the ramp for Abu and Sandeep. It was the first time I was walking the ramp for them, so it's a huge thing for me. I am really happy with the way it has been executed."

Talking about the first poster of the film, Bhumi said" "It's just the beginning. We also launched our individual posters from the film. In the first poster of the film, it can be seen that Kartik is thinking about something else by giving a mischievous look to the audience. That's the concept of our film."

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed "Dulha Mil Gaya", "Happy Bhag Jayegi" and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi". The film is slated to release on December 6.

The film is based on BR Chopra's 1978 comedy drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.

