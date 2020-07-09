Kartik Aaryan quits Chinese phone brand endorsement in light of the tension between India and China

Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan became the first actor to break ties with the Chinese mobile brand in light of the recent tension between the two countries. The actor was the brand ambassador of Oppo. Although he has not made any official announcement so far, on Wednesday afternoon, Kartik posted a photo on social media, in which the iPhone was seen in his hand.

He was seen taking pictures of clouds from his window. After this, his fans started saying that he has stopped advertising the Chinese mobile brand. "If you are an ambassador of a brand as a celebrity, then according to the business agreement, you cannot promote any other brand on social media. If you do this, then you can get caught in legal trouble."

Kartik shot for his last campaign with the brand in January. Sources add, "Kartik has been out of Oppo. He has done this due to the current tension between India and China. Apart from this, it has also come to light that Kartik has become the first Bollywood celebrity to take this step. On June 18, CAIT, Confederation of All India Trades, wrote an open letter asking celebrities to leave endorsement of Chinese brands."

