Kartik Aaryan shares his favourite song Shayad from Love Aaj Kal

Introducing the second character from his upcoming 'Love Aaj Kal,' actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared the first song from the romantic-drama, which he said was his favourite. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to Twitter and shared the soulful song along and captioned it "Na chahiye kuch Tum se zyaada Tumse kam nahi .My Fav song #Shayad Out now!!"

The three-minute-ten-second song features captures the characters in a variety of emotions.

It captures the innocence of first love that resonates generation after generation despite differences in its expression. It features the love stories of two couples, the first couple being debutant Arushi Sharma and Kartik Aaryan, and the second love story is of Sara and Kartik.

The song has been composed by Pritam. Penned by Irshad Kamil and crooned by Arijit Singh it is a soul-stirring number to listen on loop.

The movie 'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, it explored two love stories set in different time periods.

The movie will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.

The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2020, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever