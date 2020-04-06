Search

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will light up your mood with their #9pm9minute initiative

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 08:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Picture Courtesy: Instagram
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all of us to light Diyas to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, we all did our bit. And almost all the major Bollywood celebrities also came forward to do their bits too. Right from Akshay Kumar to Anil Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, Instagram and Twitter were flooded with their pictures.

Well, the young guns of Bollywood weren't far behind either. Three of them are Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Janhvi Kapoor. Talking about Shraddha first, she took to her Instagram account to share a lovely picture of herself and she was looking as radiant as the Diya she was holding.

Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Within you is the light of a thousand suns ~ Robert Adams ðÂªÂ #StayHomeStaySafe #InThisTogether

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onApr 5, 2020 at 10:12am PDT

Next in line is Kartik Aaryan, who also shared a heartening picture of himself and wrote- "Together, Everything is Possible." (sic) Take a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Together, Everything is Possible ðÂªÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #9Baje9Minutes

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onApr 5, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

And lastly, Janhvi shared two Instagram stories and her contagious smile was truly to die for. Have a look at them right here:

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram Story

Janhvi Kapoor Instagram Story

Well, this is the time for all of us to battle this Coronavirus pandemic and defeat it as soon as we can!

