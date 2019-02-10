Kartik Aaryan: Social media helped me become an actor

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan opened up about his journey in Bollywood when he appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan

Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan says social media helped him find his way into Bollywood. "I think social media has helped me out to become an actor. It was through Facebook and Google that I used to look out for auditions," Kartik said.

"Because I didn't know anyone so I used to search for it, I used to type keywords like 'actors required' or 'casting calls' on Facebook and Google," he added. Kartik opened up about his journey in Bollywood when he appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, which is aired on Star World, read a statement.

When Karan further asked if his parents approved of his career decision, he said: "Mummy, Papa didn't want me to become an actor". Looking back, he said: "I would get rejected every day. Every day they would tell me I'm not fit."

Known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he will soon be seen in 'Luka Chuppi'.

