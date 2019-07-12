Kartik Aaryan starts shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped the shoot for the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali film alongside Sara Ali Khan, has landed in Lucknow to step into Chintu Tyagi's shoes for the film, where he is paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Kartik Aaryan has been wowing his fans with his youthful roles till now. However, the rising star of Bollywood is all set to shed his cool-dude swag and instead will be seen sporting a slightly mature look replete with a chevron style moustache for his next film - Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik took to his Instagram yesterday and updated his fans about his next move. The young lad shared a dashing looking in-flight picture of himself and wrote, "#ChintuTyagi chale #Lucknow !! #PatiPatniAurWoh Kal se" (sic)."

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, this romantic comedy is the remake of B. R. Chopra's 1978 hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh and Kartik will be seen in an interesting new get-up in the film. In fact, when Kartik's first look picture from the film was released it not only broke the internet, but also became a hot favourite for several memes.

This year has been a great year for Kartik Aaryan, who after the stupendous success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year, delivered another box-office hit this year – Luka Chuppi. And looking at his impressive line-up of films, one thing is for sure that Kartik is sure to whip up a storm at the box office in the near future too.

