Kartik Aaryan struggles to render a video, offers Rs 2 lakh to fan for help

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently started a series called "Koki Poochega" about COVID-19 fighters, is facing a lot of difficulties in editing the episodes. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series. "Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering," he wrote on Instagram.

Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding for his efforts . One fan's cheeky comment surely left many in splits. "I give you 1 lakh plss reply," wrote the fan.

Kartik's retort was witty enough: "I give you Rs 2 lakh plss help me render."

The actor has been doing the best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.

