Kartik Aaryan to revive a popular 90s Akshay Kumar song for next film

Bringing back old hit tracks from the 90s has become another trend in Bollywood. A popular 90s track, Yeh Khabar Chhapva Do by Akshay Kumar is being revived by Kartik Aaryan for his next film

Bollywood can't seem to have enough of remixed songs. Taking the trend forward of rehashed tracks, the makers of Luka Chuppi are now gearing up to recreate Akshay Kumar's popular 90s song – 'Yeh Khabar Chhapva Do' for their film. Actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen adding spunk and pizzazz to the number with his energetic dance moves.

Kartik, who is playing the lead in the film, along with his co-star Kriti Sanon, shot for the reprised version of Yeh Khabar Chhapva Do from the 1997 action drama Aflatoon, which was originally picturised on Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar. The song with Kartik Aaryan was shot at a Vasai studio on Monday and Tuesday.

Talking about it, a source from the sets says, "Luka Chuppi is set in Mathura with Kartik playing a television reporter, the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mummy. Kriti is a local girl, who had gone to Delhi to study but has returned to her home town. The entire film has been shot in the North Indian city. But like the original song, the new version has been filmed at a lot of interesting locations in and around Mumbai."

Kartik has apparently nailed the song with his energetic moves and is sure to win your hearts with the updated rendition of the song. The peppy redux is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and also features 150 dancers matching steps with Kartik and Kriti.

Helmed by debutante director Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is all set to release on March 1, 2019.

