Kartik Aaryan was injured while shooting for the song 'Coca Cola' from upcoming film Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan was shooting for Luka Chuppi and was gung-ho to shoot for their just-released song Coca Cola when he was badly injured. Read on to know how

Kartik Aaryan

Most of our Bollywood actors put their heart and soul into their roles and films, and Kartik Aaryan is one of them. Sometimes, they even suffer injuries and accidents because of this. In one such incident, Kartik Aaryan was badly injured during the shoot of the song 'Coca Cola' from his upcoming film Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.

The actor was excited to shoot for the song, and like he always does, he put in a lot of time and effort to get his dance moves right. The actor not only rehearsed for this song day and night, but was also on a special diet for his next film.

On the day of the shoot, while everything was going smoothly, Kartik injured himself. The injury was serious since he was on a special diet, which included not drinking water. The shoot was stopped immediately. When the doctor was called, it was learnt that Kartik had pulled his hamstrings and that was causing him severe pain.

A physiotherapist was called immediately and the shoot was on hold for a few hours. Kartik obviously got on to his feet and put on his dancing shoes after some rest. What's next, he was back in action and danced like a dream for the song.

The track is choreographed by Ruel who had earlier choreographed Ranbir Kapoor's dance in Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos. The choreographer was impressed seeing Kartik's dedication, and also the fact that he's a fast learner. Kartik has danced effortlessly in the video and everyone has been praising him for his hard work and dedication. After Poster Lagwa Do, Coca Cola is the new track from Luka Chuppi and is already topping the charts. The film is slated to release on March 1.

