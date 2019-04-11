Kartik Aaryan's 6 most popular songs which will get you party-started!

bollywood

In his recent films, Kartik Aaryan has grooved to some of the party numbers and turned them into chartbusters. Let's take a look at some of the best songs in the actor's career which have some record-breaking views on Youtube

In his recent films, Kartik Aaryan has grooved to some of the party numbers and turned them into chartbusters. His songs have become a mandate in every party and following his hook steps is almost everyone's moves on the dance floor. Let's take a look at some of the best songs in the actor's career which have some record-breaking views on Youtube.

Dil Chori – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS)

Now, this Punjabi track is played in almost every party, sangeet and even shaadis… Who doesn't like a peppy Punjabi song to dance to. This particular song of Kartik has crossed 360 million plus views on YouTube and that shows its popularity. Watching Kartik Aaryan dance to this song was a treat to the sore eyes. Flashing that million-dollar smile and doing that hook-step so effortlessly is an art. While we love this song, we love it, even more, when we watch Kartik groove to it. Don't you agree?

Bom Diggy Diggy – SKTKS

Now this song has been popular, but it made it to every DJ console and every phone's playlist when it was introduced to us by Kartik Aaryan and his introduction song in SKTKS. A guy helping his friend to move over his ex, by throwing in some spirits, some song and dance… and what do we have – a superhit track. Kartik Aaryan unleashes his sexy side in this song and shows everyone that he's not just a chocolate-hero. Kartik's Bom Diggy has more that 406 million views on YouTube.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main – SKTKS

While Hindi films have infinite break-up songs, songs based on friendship and bromance are seldom heard. But last year's 100 crore film SKTKS had one of the most memorable track Tera Yaar Hoon Main. With Arjit Singh's voice and Kartik emoting those beautiful lyrics, one is almost left teary-eyed. With more than 93 million views on T-series's official YouTube channel this song is undoubtedly the most popular friendship song of new generation.

Poster Lagwa Do – Luka Chuppi

We had almost forgotten this gem of a song from the '90s. But guess what, Kartik Aaryan refreshes our memory and gives a transformation to this track. This song has already crossed 35 million views on YouTube and it's still in top ten list of every music chartbusters. This film is still running in theatres and undoubtedly the numbers of views are going to increase in coming weeks.

Coca Cola – Luka Chuppi



Yet another track which we would have only played it randomly on Youtube, if Kartik Aaryan had not done some killer moves. Coca Cola song features in his last offering and boy, everyone is currently hooked to this number. Kartik Aaryan mouthing Coca Cola replaces our addiction for the aerated drink. He's surely our Coca Cola and his moves are large-sized peri-peri fries… always on fire! This popular song has crossed 203 million views on YouTube and still growing fast!

Photo – Luka Chuppi



A rom-com without a great romantic number is almost incomplete. Photo is one song which makes you listen to it on loop. This song has more than 65 million views on YouTube. The lyrics are not dipped in sugar and sprinkled with heavy words… but rather explains love and it's addiction in the modern times. And when you see Kartik play the protective boyfriend in this song, we not only believe that he's the ultimate-boyfriend material, but we also want to sing to him – meri good morning tu hai, meri good night bhi tu…

