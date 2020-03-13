Search

Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 1 lakh to reply on Instagram; actor's hilarious response wins the internet

Updated: Mar 13, 2020, 16:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kartik Aayan gave a witty reply to a female fan who told him that she's willing to give him Rs 1 lakh if he replies to her

Image source: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Image source: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, Kartik shared a photo of himself and wrote, "Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business... Neither. I'm in the empire business."

 
 
 
“Jesse, you asked me if I was in the meth business, or the money business… Neither. I’m in the empire business.”

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onMar 11, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

Soon enough, the comment section got filled with his fans showering love on him. However, there was one comment that caught our eye. Calling Kartik Aaryan as 'bhai', the female fan told him that she's willing to give him Rs 1 lakh if he replies to her. Before we tell you Kartik's epic reply, take a look at the witty comment.

Kartik, who seemed highly entertained by this proposition, replied by saying, "Ye lo reply. Kahan hain paise?" The hilarious response triggered fans to praise his sense of humour.

Kartik is currently in Rajasthan shooting for his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy that's likely to take forward the franchise. The first one had Akshay Kumar, the second one has Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and also has seasoned actors like Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev. It's all set to release on July 31, 2020.

Apart from this, the actor also has Dostana 2 and a film with Om Raut coming up.

