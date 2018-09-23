Karun Nair to lead Board President's XI v Windies

cricket

The BCCI's senior selection committee picked the 13-man squad for the game

Karun Nair

Batsman Karun Nair was yesterday named captain of the Board President's XI for the touring West Indies' warm-up game, starting September 29. The two-day game will be held in Baroda. The BCCI's senior selection committee picked the 13-man squad for the game. The opening Test will be held at Rajkot from October 4-8, followed by the second Test from October 12-16 at Hyderabad.

Board President's XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel.

