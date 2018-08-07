Karunanidhi passes away: Tamil Nadu government announces holiday on August 8

national

The Indian national flag would fly half-mast during this period and all government-related functions would be cancelled, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said

Karunanidhi./AFP

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a seven-day mourning following the death of former chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi. The Indian national flag would fly half-mast during this period and all government-related functions would be cancelled, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said.

The orders were issued by Chief Minister K Palaniswami following the death of the veteran leader, she said in a statement. The government has declared a day's holiday on August 8 for his final rites. His mortal remains would be kept at Rajaji Hall for VIPs and public to pay homage, she said.

State honours will be accorded to Karunanidhi and the tricolour will be draped over him, she said, adding a gun salute will also be given to the late leader.

Palaniswami has directed that a condolence message be published in the state gazette, she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates