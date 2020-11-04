Karwa Chauth 2020: Date, puja timings and significance of festival

An Indian Hindu wife looks at the moon through a sieve as she performs rituals during the 'Karwa Chauth' festival. Picture: AFP

Karwa Chauth is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of North India, thanks to Hindi cinema and TV. However, this Hindu festival has always been a warm affair in Indian households and is highly loved and regarded.

Karwa Chauth 2020 fasting will be observed on Wednesday, November 4 this year. Karwa Chauth is celebrated by a day long fast that married Hindu women observe for the long and healthy life of their husbands. It is a celebration of marriage and love.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth fasting is done during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of ‘Kartik.‘

Date and Time

Event Date & Time Karwa Chauth Date Wednesday, November 4 Karwa Chauth Puja timing 05:34 PM to 06:52 PM Karwa Chauth fast timing 06:35 AM to 08:12 PM Puja Mahurat duration 1 hour 18 minites Moonrise time 8:12 pm



Significance

Karwa Chauth’s history is rooted in Hindu mythology according to which married women observe a strict day long fast without even consuming a drop of water. They break their fast by after making offerings to the moon, one of the most important celestial bodies in Hindu mythology. This practice is dedicated to the long life, prosperity of their husbands.

The name of the festival is derived from ‘karwa‘ or ‘karak‘, which refers to the earthen pot through which water offering — know as argha — is made to the moon.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news