Karwa Chauth turns tragic for wife of man stabbed for resisting robbery

Karwa chauth celebrations turned tragic for a woman whose 32-year-old husband was stabbed to death while resisting a a robbery bid in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Tuesday night.

The robbers fled with the victim's bag that reportedly contained nearly 2 lakh rupees leaving the man behind in a pool of blood.

The deceased, Jitender Sharma, worked as a clerk in a transport centre in Azadpur Mandi and was returning after collecting money meant to be distributed to truck drivers of the companies to meet their road expenses.

"As he approached the Zakhira roundabout, he was intercepted by unknown criminals who intercepted his bike and ran away with money kept in his bag and also stabbed him. The injury proved fatal," said Deepak Purohit, DCP West Delhi.

"Jitender was the lone breadwinner in his family. His wife had brought clothes for Karwa Chauth but our world turned upside down by the tragedy. He was stabbed multiple times by robbers who fled with the money. His father had earlier passed away and one brother met with an accident that led to a brain injury," said one of the relatives of the victim.

The police has formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused.

In October first week, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by robbers after he caught hold of one of the robbers who snatched his mobile and tried to flee in Central Delhi's GB road.

