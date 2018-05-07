Karyna Bajaj, Romina Lugaresi brings lemon-inspired dishes in this Mumbai eatery

When life hands you lemons you feast on them, like the Italians of the coast of Amalfi who celebrate it in a festival all summer. Now, an eatery recreates this fare



Kryna Bajaj



Romina Lugaresi

A zesty party is in the store all month, and we can thank the Italians on the Amalfi coast for it. This region celebrates lemons in a culinary festival. Intrigued by this tribute, Karyna Bajaj, the entrepreneurial brain behind CinCin, along with collaborative chef, Romina Lugaresi, decided to introduce a new menu. Bajaj says, "We drew inspiration from Sagra Del Limon, the Italian lemon festival, and have attempted to explore the versatility of this fruit. We've created a month-long menu that focuses on these Sorrento lemons through our in-house limoncello, lemon-inspired dishes, desserts and zesty cocktails." Buon appetito!

Lemon chicken

Brined chicken breast, turned vegetables, lemon butter

Origin: Emilia Romagna

This recipe is a favourite dish from households in this region. The secret is the brine that the chicken is marinated in for 24 hours, which adds an intense flavour that keeps the meat tender and juicy. The turned vegetables and citrusy lemon butter sauce that accompany, make for a comforting and rustic dish.

Ricotta gnocchi with morel mushroom

Hand-made ricotta dumpling, earthy morel mushrooms, green peas, lemon Zest

Origin: Rome

The home-made ricotta (instead of potato) used in the hand-rolled gnocchi gives the pasta a soft and subtle texture that allows the sauce to deeply immerse into it. Hence, the combination of the gnocchi with earthy morel mushrooms from Kashmir along with nutty green peas gives a Moorish flavour to the dish. Finished with Sorrento lemon zest, the citrus cuts through the buttery flavours and makes for a well-balanced pasta.

Fettuccine gamberi al limone

Hand-rolled flat pasta, prawns, refreshing lemon sauce

Origin: Tuscany

This pasta dish heroes the versatility and freshness of the Amalfi Sorrento lemon. Fresh and bright, but also rich, robust and filling, this homemade fettuccine pasta is cooked with sautéed prawns and set in a refreshing lemon sauce that is one of the simplest yet most delicious pasta preparations.

Lemon meringue ice cream pie

House churned lemon curd, pecan nut crumb, meringue

Origin: Rimini

Inspired by the lemon curd tart with Italian meringue, this pie has layers of flavours and texture — crunchy with the graham cracker pecan crumb to creamy and tangy with the home-made lemon curd and pillowy golden meringue, which adds a perfect finishing touch.

AT Raheja Towers, BKC. CALL 61378070

