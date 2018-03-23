Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actress Pranitaa Pandit sheds 12 kilos

Pranitaa Pandit has managed to knock off 12 kilos in the past year



Pranitaa Pandit

Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actor Pranitaa Pandit has managed to knock off 12 kilos in the past year. She's a foodie so does not believe in dieting, but controlled eating and working out helped. Hubby Shivii Pandit encouraged her on the fitness trip.

