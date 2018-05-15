Kasamh Se! Ekta Kapoor and YouTube star PewDiePie's Twitter war

Swedish YouTube personality Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie stumbled upon Ekta Kapoor's show Kasamh Se on the Internet



Ekta Kapoor and PewDiePie

Swedish YouTube personality Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie stumbled upon Ekta Kapoor's show Kasamh Se on the Internet. The Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai-starrer was telecast from 2006-09. PewDiePie found it hilarious and mocked it on his channel, which has millions of subscribers.'

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Ekta responded by writing on social media, "Bhai tu kaun hai? Looks like the firang junior artistes we hire from Colaba when we create Paris in Aarey... he will find his doppelgangers in Kasamh Se (sic)." PewDiePie, who topped Forbes' list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2016, also spoke about Indian soaps.



Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai

"It's like they locked the editor in a room and were like: 'Here is two dollars and 500 grams of cocaine, now edit this bit in the coolest way possible (sic).'" Yesterday, Ekta tweeted, "You seem obsessed. I'll send you some fresh videos (sic)." Though she was trolled for her comments, Ekta wrote, "Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to PewDiePie something it's not happening (sic)."

