Kasamh Se! Ekta Kapoor vs PewDiePie feud continues

Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has taken on Ekta Kapoor again. He uploaded a video titled, 'She is angry because I made fun of her' in which he addresses her and says, "I don't know who you are. What do you want from me?"

For those, who are absolutely clueless about what we are talking about, well, here's a recap for you! Last month, Ekta Kapoor had hit back at PewDiePie on social media for his comments about her show Kasamh Se, which starred Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai. PewDiePie had posted a video of Kasamh Se and called it "good quality". While Indian audience was baffled to see a foreigner fan admiring the serial, it later turned out that it was a sarcastic take to poke fun at the content.

He had stumbled upon the drama on the Internet and mocked it on his channel, which has millions of subscribers. Ekta had referred to him as a "firangi who are hired as junior artistes from Colaba." Her comment was considered to be in bad taste, but Ekta had refused to apologise.

She even went on a Twitter rant saying, "Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived :) this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :)"

"Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n," read her 2nd tweet.

"And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India's popular culture! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions (some even claimed wat I was 'worth') remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n 'humourous' was titled 'india u lose'," she added

"P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn't know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I'm back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed," Ekta tweeted further.

And finally, she said, "Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only"

We hope this war of words gets a fullstop soon.

