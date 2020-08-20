Kasautii Zindagi Kay: Is Ekta Kapoor looking for a new Anurag Basu?

Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay has seen its fair share of challenges. The latest challenge that Kapoor is facing is to now look for a new Anurag Basu, after Parth Samthaan has decided to back out of the show.

The shoot of the show had been stopped for four months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting lockdown, but once the show began filming again, Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu currently, was diagnosed as COVID-positive. The team went back on break, and after resuming shoot recently, Samthaan told Ekta Kapoor that he wanted to quit.

Apparently, Parth Samthaan has a Bollywood film in his kitty; he told a portal, "Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult."

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Recently, she (Ekta) even roped in a third person known to both to help her convince Parth to continue with the show. But he is not keen."

The source added that Parth Samthaan has also been keeping to himself on the set, "In the last week alone, he didn't turn up on two days, Saturday and Monday, and on Tuesday, he shot for just two hours. He isn't even interacting with the unit much and keeps to himself."

Seeing as how things stand, Ekta Kapoor has started looking out for actors to play the iconic Anurag Basu once Parth leaves. According to the source, Kapoor has approached actors like Zain Imam, Vijayendra Kumeria and Barun Sobti. Talks are also on with Vishal Aditya Singh, Harshad Chopda and Aashim Gulati to replace him. Ekta has also said that if she doesn't find a worthy replacement, she might just end the show.

There are also rumours that Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna on the much-loved show, may also quit. The actress, who resumed work recently, has decided to live apart from her parents. She told a portal, "My father is a heart patient and has had four heart attacks, while my mother has a history of TB. Besides, I, too, have breathing issues. I couldn't have stepped out for the shoot, met so many people and come back home to them. That would have put them at risk. So, before I decided to return to the set, I asked them to move to another home."

In related news, Parth Samthaan had spoke about suffering from depression during the lockdown. Taking to social media, the actor had told his fans, "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that's what gives us the strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over... We are Ready!!! To face this world againnnn!!!! #staypostive"

