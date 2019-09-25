Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan bids adieu; who's the new Komolika?

After taking a short break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, actress Hina Khan has bid adieu to the show. Ekta Kapoor shared a tweet stating that she and the team are hunting for a new Komolika. Hina retweeted that tweet by the show's producer and wished luck to the new actress being roped in to play this iconic character.

Hina Khan's reply to this tweet by default confirmed that she has exited the show. Ekta Kapoor had written, "New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;) [sic]," and Hina Khan passed on her wishes for the new Komolika, who is yet to be announced. She wrote, "Best Wishes" with three clap emoticons.

Once again, with Hina Khan's exit, speculations are at its peak as to who will portray the antagonist's character. There are rumours that Gauahar Khan, Aamna Sharif and Karishma Tanna have been approached by the makers for the show.

Hina Khan's followers are unhappy with this news and are adamant that nobody can bring the swag and charm that she brought to this character. It was in March 2019 when Hina took a break from the show and promised to return as even Ekta shared a video saying, "This is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying." The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had to leave the show to fulfil prior film commitments.

She also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for Rahat Kazmi's film, Lines. The actress has been signed by the international director, Rahat Kazmi for three films. She has also signed an Indo-Hollywood film, which is based on HG Wells' novel 'The Country of the Blind'.

In an interview with IANS, when Hina was asked about shifting focus only to films, she said, "My focus is to grow as an actor and keep entertaining my audience with variations they have never seen me doing before."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates