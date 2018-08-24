Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot gets postponed, audiences' wait continues

television

One of the oldest shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is getting recreated with same plot and fresh star cast

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is returning to Television after 10 years with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan taking over from Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan who played Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu respectively, has faced its first hiccup. The show, which was one of the most-awaited one, and was supposed to premiere on September 10, has been shifted to September 25. The channel has already been airing the telecast date of the inaugural epsiode and got the audience excited. Ekta Kapoor, who spearheads the show, feels that it would be better to air the show post the Ganpati season. Knowing her, it will also be a date which is astrologically auspicious. The wait for Kasautii 2.0 just got longer.

Amidst reports of the show being postponed, another factor that is making noise about this show is Shah Rukh Khan featuring in this love saga. Mid-day got its hands on a photograph from the set of the show. SRK, we hear, will feature in a promotional video that sees him discuss love with Kapoor.



Shah Rukh Khan and Ekta Kapoor

It so happeded that SRK and Ekta met at a party, where the duo discussed about the reboot's arrival with a promotional video. After a few brainstorming session, Ekta decided to join in too! Khan and Kapoor will discuss timeless romance in the video, where Shah Rukh will be seen playfully prodding Ekta about her love life. Hmm... sounds super interesting, isn't it?

Ever since the makers of the iconic love saga daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay announced its sequel, the audience has been desperately waiting to watch the entire season unfold once again. Ending the wait of the viewers, the team of Star Plus took the news to Instagram to announce the premiere date of the show. They shared the teaser of the show recently.

