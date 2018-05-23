Kashish film festival struggles for new sponsors

Kashish film festival that begins today has steadfast, stoic sponsors, but struggle for new ones continues



Keshav Suri of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

It is money that makes the world go round and part of that world is Kashish, Mumbai's queer film festival that kicks off in the city today. The festival, which is in its ninth year, has a slew of corporates as sponsors, the usual suspects, tried and trusted Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) allies, who have now come to be identified with the festival. The newbie on the roster, however, is Metro Inox Cinema, which has joined Liberty Carnival and will screen LGBT films on two days of the five-day festival.

Directorspeak

Festival director Sridhar Rangayan says, "We are grateful for the steadfast loyalty of our corporate line-up. Corporates tying up or supporting a queer cause is still a very nascent concept in our country. Several corporations have workshops, discussions and events which are aimed at anti-discriminatory atmosphere and sensitisation within their offices. However, these are still intra-affairs and not all of them are ready to come out [pun intended] in the public space as LGBT friendly or allied, because they are still worried about how they will be perceived."



Radhika Piramal of VIP Industries

Right thing

Radhika Piramal, vice-chairperson, VIP Industries, said, "India needs more platforms that encourage unique talent in bringing about social change. We at Skybags are happy to be the catalyst in this wave of change." The brand will have a counter at the festival, which means there is more visibility in its third year with the fest.

For Nadir Godrej, managing director, Godrej Industries, his corporate mantra is simple, "We support the LGBTQ community because it is the right thing to do." Piramal and Godrej will open the festival late evening today.

Slow and steady

Parmesh Shahani, head, Godrej India Culture Lab, says, "Being part of the LGBT community myself, I am very proud of Godrej's continued support to Kashish." Rangayan says, "All these upbeat statements aside, we are still tremendously challenged when it comes to sponsors. Every year, Kashish approaches at least 40 corporates for support. The doors may open, but it is agonisingly slow at times."

For Keshav Suri, executive director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, "The group as a brand is gender agnostic. We believe in providing equal opportunity to all. We started the social campaign of #purelove in 2017 and are aiming to make our country as inclusive as possible."



Anshulika Dubey of Wishberry

Pink rupee

More corporates in their corner may mean less fundraising on Wishberry, a fund raising effort which begins months before the festival. For Anshulika Dubey, COO, Wishberry, "We stand for democratising creative expression and have a companion in this cause in Kashish."

Rangayan adds, "Companies need to see this audience as a legitimate target for their marketing push and profits. The 'pink rupee' [spending power] of the LGBT community is a real thing. But, when the community sees companies that are stoic supporters they tend to buy or be loyal to them."

For Ishaan Sethi, co-founder & CEO, The Delta App (Amicale Application Pvt Ltd), "Delta is powering an online experience that will make navigating the festival easier. Attendees can access film screening schedules and make their own calendars. They also receive real-time alerts and announcements." Chaitanya Sreenivas, IBM vice-president says authenticity is all, "Inclusive policies, equal benefits and welcoming culture allow employees to bring their complete 'authentic' selves to work."

Kashish organisers say, "We are wistful when we see the plethora of sponsors at other events, like the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) for instance. We dream of the day when LGBT events can boast a similar retinue of corporate support."

Canada cool

The maple leaf flies high every fest, and Canada has been a regular on the Kashish stage for at least five years now. This time, Jordan Reeves, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, says that they are supporting "the participation of 10 activists who are involved in pride marches in both Canada and India".

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates