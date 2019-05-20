Kashmera Shah's Cannes debut, Aneri Vajani's ill-health and more Bollywood gupshup
Hear us out!
Ajay Devgn and Amaal Mallik have a unique connect. Whatever the composer scores for him, turns out to be a chartbuster. He has scored the Chale Aana song in De De Pyaar De. In Golmaal Again (2017), he composed the Maine Tujhko Dekha track, which was also popular. Mallik is looking forward to scoring for Devgn's films again.
On the French Riviera
Snapshots of Kashmera Shah at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival have been doing the rounds. Turns out that the actor attended the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion and was also one of the speakers.
View this post on Instagram
Had my debut at the 72 nd Cannes Film Festival yesterday where I attended the Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion followed by a Q&A of speakers which included myself. Topic was why india should be the place to film in for foreign film makers and how we could make it easier for them in India. I am super proud to be a part of this esteemed panel and I am super proud that I will show them the first look of my film in the evening. Excited for the whole team #marnebhidoyaaron#cannesfilmfestival#ficci2019#marchedufilm#filmmaking#director#indiaatcannes#bhuvanlal#movietrailers#launchparty#firstfilm#samitkakkad#internationalfilmfestival#prasunjoshi#cannes72#kimayafashions @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @tejukolhapure @vanita_ok @vandanasajnaniofficial @kalyanikool
She has been flooding her Instagram account with pictures from the do. It is her first outing at the festival and she is soaking in the sights of the French Riviera. Husband Krushna Abhishek is not accompanying her.
View this post on Instagram
Went to a fabulous after party but did not stay long as I have to be careful about my beauty sleep. Now back to work today. Excited and pumped for new beginnings. I have decided to drive my Life instead of letting Life drive me. Outfit by the fabulous and sexy #rohitverma You want to shine go to Rohit Verma @missnisharawal @cannes_filmfestival @krushna30 @mbdythefilm @rishaabchauhaan @boofilmz @raginikhanna @rohitkverma @missnisharawal @sargam.singh44 @munishakhatwani @debinabon @vandanasajnaniofficial @tejukolhapure @cannes_filmfestival #marnebhidoyaaron#cannesfilmfestival#ficci2019#marchedufilm#filmmaking#director#indiaatcannes#bhuvanlal#movietrailers#launchparty#firstfilm#samitkakkad#internationalfilmfestival#cannes72#mriduraajexperience #boofilmz
Farah Khan's new ride
Farah Khan has bought new wheels. The filmmaker was papped recently with her new acquisition. Though she is not much into the latest buys, she might as well keep up with the rest of her ilk who zoom around in the latest pair of wheels.
Festival circuit
Aashayein (2010) actor Sonal Sehgal's next, Oscar winner Marc Baschet's Lihaaf, is complete and ready to travel the festival circuit. The actor has co-written the screenplay along with director Rahat Kazmi. She has also penned Pradeep Sarkar's Arranged Marriage, a web anthology. She is keen to strike a balance between acting and writing.
Work matters
Aneri Vajani, who is the lead actor in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, fell sick due to an exhausting schedule. She informed the makers about her ill-health, but due to a lack of banked episodes, she had to continue shooting. When her condition aggravated, a doctor was summoned on the set. Later, Vajani was in no condition to shoot and was forced to stop.
