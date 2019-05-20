Kashmera Shah's Cannes debut, Aneri Vajani's ill-health and more Bollywood gupshup

bollywood

Kashmera Shah at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Hear us out!

Ajay Devgn and Amaal Mallik have a unique connect. Whatever the composer scores for him, turns out to be a chartbuster. He has scored the Chale Aana song in De De Pyaar De. In Golmaal Again (2017), he composed the Maine Tujhko Dekha track, which was also popular. Mallik is looking forward to scoring for Devgn's films again.

On the French Riviera

Snapshots of Kashmera Shah at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival have been doing the rounds. Turns out that the actor attended the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion and was also one of the speakers.

She has been flooding her Instagram account with pictures from the do. It is her first outing at the festival and she is soaking in the sights of the French Riviera. Husband Krushna Abhishek is not accompanying her.

Farah Khan's new ride



Farah Khan's new car

Farah Khan has bought new wheels. The filmmaker was papped recently with her new acquisition. Though she is not much into the latest buys, she might as well keep up with the rest of her ilk who zoom around in the latest pair of wheels.

Festival circuit

Aashayein (2010) actor Sonal Sehgal's next, Oscar winner Marc Baschet's Lihaaf, is complete and ready to travel the festival circuit. The actor has co-written the screenplay along with director Rahat Kazmi. She has also penned Pradeep Sarkar's Arranged Marriage, a web anthology. She is keen to strike a balance between acting and writing.

Work matters

Aneri Vajani, who is the lead actor in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, fell sick due to an exhausting schedule. She informed the makers about her ill-health, but due to a lack of banked episodes, she had to continue shooting. When her condition aggravated, a doctor was summoned on the set. Later, Vajani was in no condition to shoot and was forced to stop.

