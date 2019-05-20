Kashmir University awarded the prestigious A plus grade by NAAC

national

Kashmir University was ranked as 53rd among the Indian universities in academic excellence in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) announced this year

The National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) has awarded the prestigious A+ grade to the University of Kashmir on May 20, 2019. A NAAC team had visited the University of Kashmir for assessment for three days from May 2 this month.

Back in 2002 and 2011, the Kashmir University had been awarded grade A by NAAC. The University of Kashmir was also ranked as 53rd among the Indian universities in academic excellence in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) announced this year.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chancellor of the Kashmir University, has congratulated Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmed for being awarded the prestigious grade.

The University of Kashmir is located on the western side of Dal Lake in the city of Srinagar. The University was initially started as Jammu and Kashmir University in 1948. Later, in 1969 the University was made into two full-fledged universities; mainly University of Kashmir at Srinagar and the University of Jammu at Jammu.

The University of Kashmir has 12 faculties, 47 academic departments, 21 centres, 36 colleges including and six (privately managed) recognised institutes which are spread all over the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Students largely enroll at the University of Kashmir in two departments which include Faculty of Law and Business School

