Kashmir Valley freezes at sub-zero temperatures

Minimum temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region remained below freezing point on Wednesday as the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded the coldest temperature at minus 9.8

Minimum temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region remained below freezing point on Wednesday as the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded the coldest temperature at minus 9.8. The weather office has forecast rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday.

Representational Pic

Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.5 and Kargil was at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar was at minus 0.7, Pahalgam at minus 2.1, Jammu recorded 8.8, Katra 8.2, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 0.6, Bhaderwah 0.4 and Udhampur was at 8.0 degrees Celsius, the Met said.