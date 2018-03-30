Kashmiri mother appeals to son to shun militancy

Maimoona's son, who is a 10th standard student, had gone for prayers and never returned home, she said



Representational Picture

A mother in Khanyar locality of the Kashmir Valley on Thursday made fervent appeals for her son to shun militancy and return home.

On being asked as to how she got to know that her son had joined militancy, the mother said she saw his photo on the Internet. 'Everyone in the family was shocked.'

Militancy has been prevalent in the valley since the late 1990s, with youth picking up arms in the name of fighting oppression by the Indian Army.

