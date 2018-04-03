Kashmiri Pandits Association president S P Kachru: Kashmiri Pandits long to return to their home

Even as Mehbooba Mufti urges Kashmiri Pandits to return, those in the city speak about the trust deficit, a biased media and their resolve to return home



The Kashmiri Pandit issue sparks to life occasionally, in Mumbai, when filmmaker Ashoke Pandit or actor Anupam Kher draws attention to the cause. Yet, for many Mumbaikars, Kashmir is still a blip on the radar and the Kashmiri Pandits, shadowy victims of violence who they may not know too much about. Mumbai's Kashmiri Pandits Association (KPA), with its headquarters in Andheri, is relatively insular, "but the ignorance stems from the fact that the media chooses not to highlight our plight," says KPA president S P Kachru. As the Valley is on the boil once again with Indian forces and terrorists fighting pitched battles, Kachru speaks out.



What is the membership strength of the Kashmiri Pandits Association (KPA) in Mumbai?

There are more than 1,000 families registered with us. Almost 70 per cent families in and around Mumbai have had to flee the Valley because of the violence in 1989, while other families had migrated to Mumbai post 1947, when the tribal raiders backed by the Pakistani army had persecuted Hindus then, and many left for safer havens.

Are these second generation Pandits who are born here in Mumbai to parents who were forced to flee?

We also have first generation Pandits who had left earlier and could not return because of the violent situation forced by terrorists. They had to forego their rightful properties.

Do Kashmiri Pandits here follow what is happening in Kashmir (not just through the Internet or newspapers) but through friends or relatives there?

The older generation does follow the situation and the happenings in Kashmir through some pretentious 'friends' who most of the time ask them to return to the Valley, assuring of the improved situation and guaranteeing safety. Yet, these are the same people who watched mutely and could not come to our rescue when we were attacked. The trust deficit is there. We have also lost faith in a biased media as they see and solely report so called human rights violations by security forces, but never write about the violence by the other side.

Kashmir is on the boil once again...

These attacks will continue. It is not only because of Pakistani support and instigation but also because of support of the political fraternity and separatist forces that are baking the bread for their self interest.

Some Hindu families continue to live in Kashmir...

There are just a few Hindu families still in Kashmir, who on asking, repeat fairytales about doing well for themselves. But, this is far from the truth. It would be suicidal for them to go against the locals and bare the second class treatment they are subjected to.

Civilians are in the line of fire in Kashmir. How do terrorists who are firing at the army manage to hit civilians?

The Line of Control (LOC) is more towards the Jammu region. The real brunt of firing is borne by the civilians of Jammu who are predominantly Hindu. Terrorists are helped by some locals who target our army. The stone throwing is a cover that youth are providing the terrorists.

Do Kashmiri Pandits wish to return to Kashmir?

Pandits long to return to their home. Yet, the terms of safety and settlement should be ours. Our return may take place after 1,000 years, but we will reclaim our land. Kashmir belongs to us. We don't need assurances of safety for our return.

Do you see Jammu & Kashmir slipping away from India? Do you see it as no man's land?

I see it as no man's land in the prevailing situation. Religious bigotry has made it so. Nevertheless, J&K can never slip away from India just because of terrorism in a few identified districts or forced sentiments of independence from vested interests.

'Do not wait for the last gun to fall silent'

Mehbooba Mufti, chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, appealed to Kashmiri Pandits to visit the Valley, in an address over the weekend. Mufti said, "The Valley is incomplete without you. Please come as tourists and later if you feel so, you are most welcome to go back to your homes and stay there. I am not assuring you a roller coaster ride. "Difficulties will be there but we together have to face these difficulties. Please do not wait for the last gun to fall silent," she said.

