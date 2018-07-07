Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi, 2 others in NIA custody

During the in-camera proceedings, the judge allowed the plea of the NIA that Andrabi, who is chief of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Milat,

Aasiya Andrabi and two other Kashmiri separatists were handed over by a Delhi court to the NIA for 10 days' custodial interrogation in connection with a case of allegedly waging war against the country. The trio was produced before District and Sessions Judge Poonam Bamba.

During the in-camera proceedings, the judge allowed the plea of the NIA that Andrabi, who is chief of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Milat, and others were required to be quizzed as probe has revealed that by their activities in cyber space they "are running a concerted campaign to solicit support" from terrorist entities from Pakistan.

