Katar, not kirpan in film, clarify the makers of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero

Makers of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Zero, respond to allegations of misusing sword associated with Sikh community's faith; point out to having used an ordinary dagger in the said scene

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero

In reply to the complaint filed against Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, the makers of the upcoming film have stated that they had no intention to hurt any religious sentiments. The development follows the complaint that Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, had filed against Khan, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with the content in Zero.

In the complaint, Sirsa alleged that in the promo of the movie, Khan has been shown wearing 'Gatra kirpan' (an article of Sikh faith), which has created an outrage among the Sikh community. In response to the allegations, the film's team has issued a statement that reads, "The image shows a dagger popularly known as katar in the Indian subcontinent and is nowhere close to a kirpan that carries the distinguished blessing of being Khalsa."



Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai

They clarified that the makers have been careful not to hurt the feelings of any community, including the Sikhs. "The concern is duly noted and we wish to respectfully clarify that the film does not depict a kirpan, but in fact has used what is commonly known as katar. The film is about celebrating incompleteness and to tell a heartfelt story. We trust you (MLA Manjit Singh Sirsa) will appreciate our stand that any concern this may cause is completely inadvertent," the statement concluded.

Only recently, Rai had got on the wrong side of the community for his last production, Manmarziyaan, which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. It was alleged that a series of scenes set inside a gurudwara had not gone down well with a section of the community.

