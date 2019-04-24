Kate Beckinsale to star in action-comedy Jolt

hollywood

Actress Kate Beckinsale is set to star in Jolt, a female-driven action-comedy by director Tanya Wexler

Kate Beckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale is set to star in Jolt, a female-driven action-comedy by director Tanya Wexler. Written by Scott Wascha, the film follows Lindy, a bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal.

After the first guy she's ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect, reports deadline.com. Production is due to begin in July in the UK and Sofia, Bulgaria.

"Jolt is a kick-ass and painfully funny script. When I saw that Kate Beckinsale was attached to play the lead, I jumped at the opportunity to make the movie. This is the movie for right now - a revenge-action film for every woman (and man) who wants to turn their inner ‘Thelma & Louise' up to 11," Wexler said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates