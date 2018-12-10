Kate Beckinsale wears 'Queen' tiara for dinner date

hollywood

Kate Beckinsale chose to wear a pair of suede knee-high boots, all-black ensemble and a tiara that boasted the word Queen in gold letters for her outing

Actress Kate Beckinsale chose to wear a pair of suede knee-high boots, all-black ensemble and a tiara that boasted the word 'Queen' in gold letters for her outing with friends. She stepped out for a dinner date with her friends on Saturday night here, reports dailymail.co.uk. She left her brunette hair down in voluminous curls that fell past her shoulders and were parted in the middle, and favoured a glamorous yet minimal make-up look.

Beckinsale was joined by a slew of friends who sported fake moustaches.

