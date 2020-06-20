Kate expecting first child with football star Ferdinand

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand has revealed that his wish to have a baby with wife Kate has come true. The couple posted a video of the moment they revealed the news to Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine — Rio's kids with late wife Rebecca, on their respective social media handles.

Rio Instagrammed the video to his 4.3 million followers and captioned it: "We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!! @xkateferdinand I can't wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world. The reaction though."

Meanwhile, Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier...every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction. Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you."

In the video, Kate read a message that she is pregnant and told the kids: "I'm pregnant", before revealing her bump and asking: "Have you not noticed guys?" Tia was heard saying: "Sister, sister," while the boys ran and hugged them.

