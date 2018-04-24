Kate Hudson shows her baby bump in a red bikini

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to show off her pregnancy curves to her 8.4 million followers

Kate Hudson flaunted her blooming baby bump as she soaked the sun in a red bikini. Hudson proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump in a tiny red bikini as she relaxed by her pool on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk. The actress, 39, took to Instagram to show off her pregnancy curves to her 8.4 million followers.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) onApr 22, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

Reclining on a sun lounger, the Golden Globe winner took an image of her burgeoning bump, as she told fans "a different kind of beach bod is brewing". Her red bikini featured a ruffle design on the bottoms. She further accentuated her growing curves by sporting a delicate gold belt around her waist and complemented the swimwear with a crystal necklace.

She captioned the post: "A different kind of beach bod brewing.Hey girl" Hudson, who is pregnant with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa's child announced she was pregnant on social media in early April by sharing a video of the baby's gender reveal.

