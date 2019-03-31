hollywood

Apparently, Kate Hudson turned down 10 Things I Hate About You because her mother, Goldie Hawn, didn't like the script

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson was supposed to star in popular teen romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, but she did not accept the offer, film's casting director Marcia Ross has revealed. Ross said Hudson turned down the film because her mother, veteran actor Goldie Hawn, did not like the script. The lead roles in the film were eventually played by Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger.

"We screen-tested Josh Hartnett, Eliza Dushku, Heath and Julia, but Julia and Heath just had the best chemistry together. I loved Katie Holmes. She was about to get 'Dawson's Creek' and we had to make a decision really fast.

"The other person I loved was Kate Hudson. But her mom didn't like the script for her, so she passed," Ross told The New York Times. 10 Things I Hate About You, which released in 1999, was directed by Gil Junger. It turned out to be a breakout film for Stiles, Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Also read: Kate Hudson returns to work after giving birth to baby girl

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates