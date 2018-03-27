Kate Hudson wants baby girl

Kate Hudson was 24 when she had her first child and believes motherhood makes her feel different from her friends as they are just starting their families now



Actor Kate Hudson says she is not done with having children and would love to have a baby girl. The 38-year-old actor, who has sons Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, six, with former fiance Matt Bellamy, is not sure how many kids her partner Danny Fujikawa wants.

"I'd like to (have more children)! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun. We'll see. We'll see how many Danny wants," Hudson told The Times newspaper. The "How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star was 24 when she had her first child and believes motherhood makes her feel different from her friends as they are just starting their families now.

"I've only ever been a mom! I never had an adult life without kids. My friends had their whole twenties -- they're all just getting pregnant now. But everything I've experienced has been great, albeit not conventional, including my childhood," she said.

