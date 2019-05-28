Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell welcome baby girl

hollywood

Jack Bell, who Jamie shares with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood, was the first person to meet the little bundle of joy

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara

American actor Kate Mara, who announced her pregnancy this year in January, welcomed her first child and guess what, it's a baby girl! The actor and Jamie Bell welcomed their first child together earlier this month, reports E-News.

Giving a glimpse about their newborn, the actor posted a picture showing the tiny feet of the baby on Instagram. "We had a baby a couple of weeks ago... Here are her feet."

A few weeks ago, the famous couple hosted a festive baby shower at their Los Angeles home. The 36-year-old's sister Rooney Mara and her beau, Joaquin Phoenix, attended the pink-themed soiree, which was decorated with beautiful arrangements of wildflowers and roses. Multiple outlets reported that the lucky guests showered the first-time mom with presents wrapped in pink paper.

While the mom-to-be grabbed eyeballs at the shower, all of her attention was devoted to Jamie's son, Jack. A source told Us Weekly, "[She] spent a lot of time playing with Jamie's son in the yard."

For the baby shower, Kate wore a white ruffled dress that completely matched the relaxing vibe of the party. Jamie complimented her look in a denim dress shirt and black pants.

It seems like it was just yesterday that the actor confirmed her pregnancy. "Went on a date with our bun in the oven," the actor lovingly captioned a photo of her and her husband.

There is no doubt that their baby will be surrounded by love in the Mara-Bell home. Jamie, who wed Kate in July 2017, previously told E! News, "It feels like we've been married for years. In the best way. We're having a great time."

