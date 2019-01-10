Kate Mara and Jamie Bell expecting their first child

hollywood

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara. Pic Courtesy/ Kate Mara Instagram Account

American actor Kate Mara is expecting her first child with her actor husband Jamie Bell. On Sunday, the 'Iron Man 2' star flaunted her baby bump at the 2019 Golden Globes, and later she walked the red carpet with her husband, US Weekly quoted a source as saying.

According to the source, the star revealed her pregnancy news to Emily Blunt while both the ladies were waiting in a queue for the bathroom during the Star-Studded award show.

Moreover, the 35-year-old star is five month pregnant. Earlier in July, the 'Fantastic Four' star told US Weekly how much she loves being a stepmom to her husband's and his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood's 5-year-old son, Jack.

'I come from a really, really big family and I've had kids around me my entire life, Family is everything to me and I like being surrounded by lots of kids and family at all times.' the star added. The couple got engaged in January and got married in July 2017. Prior to 'Billy Elliot' star, Mara has been linked with actor Max Minghella and Justin Long.

