Kate Spade's suicide note addressed to daughter

Kate Spade. Pic/AFP

Fashion designer Kate Spade's suicide note was addressed to her 13-year-old daughter in which she reportedly wrote "This is not your fault. Ask Daddy". The note was found on a bed near her body, reported tmz.com. According to law enforcement sources, it read: "Bea - I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy (Andy Spade)!"

Their daughter's full name is Frances Beatrix. Law enforcement sources also told tmz.com that Kate was extremely depressed in her last days of life because her husband wanted a divorce. The couple married in 1994. She hanged herself with a scarf inside her home on Tuesday morning.

