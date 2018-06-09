Kate Upton: Being No. 1 on Hot 100 is a little reward for my hard work

American supermodel told the magazine about her wedding to baseball star Justin Verlander and how he inspires her. Ã¢ÂÂI got to marry my best friend. HeÃ¢ÂÂs an amazing man. HeÃ¢ÂÂs so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Upton, 25, explained that she has earned it to be named the No. 1 of the Maxim Hot 100 list. The magazine announced the news yesterday with Upton featuring on the magazine’s cover of the July/August issue. "You know, I work really hard on myself — on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being No. 1 on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work," said Upton.

Meanwhile, the American supermodel told the magazine about her wedding to baseball star Justin Verlander and how he inspires her. "I got to marry my best friend. He’s an amazing man. He’s so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I’m so very lucky that he’s my husband."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates