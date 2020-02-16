Search

Kate Upton: I'm my biggest mom shamer

Updated: Feb 16, 2020, 08:12 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Sports Illustrated model and baseball star Justin's wife Kate Upton says she often falls short when it comes to parenting

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

American supermodel Kate Upton feels she is her biggest critic when it comes to motherhood and feels there is always something that she lacks as far as parenting is concerned.

Talking about the challenges of being a parent, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who has a daughter Genevieve, one, with baseball star Justin Verlander, told People magazine: "My biggest mom shamer is myself. We're always trying to be the best we possibly can and that's why I like to speak out about the subject. Because we're all trying to do our best and be our best, and we need to support each other in those efforts.

"You always feel like you're falling short somewhere, but I think just give yourself a break and know that you are doing your best and continue doing it. Don't put too much on your plate. Like many parents would believe, there's no perfect way to find balance."

Kate Upton with daughter Genevieve. PIC/Instagram
Kate Upton with daughter Genevieve. Pic/ Instagram

Upton explained that her "me time" now mostly comprises three things — continuing to work, do things that make her feel fulfilled and trying to live a healthy lifestyle.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK