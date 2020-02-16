Kate Upton: I'm my biggest mom shamer

American supermodel Kate Upton feels she is her biggest critic when it comes to motherhood and feels there is always something that she lacks as far as parenting is concerned.

Talking about the challenges of being a parent, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who has a daughter Genevieve, one, with baseball star Justin Verlander, told People magazine: "My biggest mom shamer is myself. We're always trying to be the best we possibly can and that's why I like to speak out about the subject. Because we're all trying to do our best and be our best, and we need to support each other in those efforts.

"You always feel like you're falling short somewhere, but I think just give yourself a break and know that you are doing your best and continue doing it. Don't put too much on your plate. Like many parents would believe, there's no perfect way to find balance."



Kate Upton with daughter Genevieve. Pic/ Instagram

Upton explained that her "me time" now mostly comprises three things — continuing to work, do things that make her feel fulfilled and trying to live a healthy lifestyle.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates