Kate Upton on losing baby weight: I have a long way to go

Actress and new mother Kate Upton is working towards losing her baby weight in the new year

Kate Upton

Actress and new mother Kate Upton is working towards losing her baby weight in the new year. The 26-year-old model, who welcomed her first daughter, Genevieve, with husband Justin Verlander, 35, on November 7, opened up about the difficulty she has faced getting her post-baby body back in shape in a post shared to her Instagram account on Saturday, reports people.com.

"Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk," she captioned a sweet photo of herself carrying her baby girl on her chest and standing next to another little girl.

"I'm not going to lie to you and tell you I've been working out and eating healthy. It's so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I'm trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it.

"I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019," added Upton.

Earlier this month, Upton told people.com that her perspective on working out has changed throughout the years, from "wanting to fit into a certain dress size and hit certain measurements" to now "working out to feel healthy, strong and energized for my lifestyle."

Upton said she found the right workout for her lifestyle with trainer Ben Bruno, who helped her transform her body and build serious muscle during their workouts for five to six days a week.

On November 10, Upton announced the birth of her daughter via Instagram.

