Kate Upton wants open talk on pregnancy issues

Updated: Sep 29, 2019, 08:40 IST | A correspondent

The hormones are crazy and no one talks about it says Kate Upton.

Kate Upton
Kate Upton

American supermodel Kate Upton, who has daughter Genevieve with Major League Baseball star husband Justin Verlander, felt that it's time that people end the stigma around pregnancy and childbirth. "We should be admiring our bodies that we even created life. The hormones are crazy and no one talks about it. The hormones after pregnancy for me were crazier than when I was pregnant and it took forever for them to calm down. Like months after breastfeeding... I think I might still be hormonal," Upton said on Kelly Clarkson's talk show.

Justin

Talking about breastfeeding, she added: "Our energy is literally being sucked out of us, so you don't feel like yourself... it is so difficult and something people need to talk about more."

